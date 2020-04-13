LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 60-year-old Rebekah Wortman and 63-year-old John Wortman died shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. Both died of gunshot wounds in their home on Garden Trace Drive, near Preston Highway. The coroner's office calls John Wortman's gunshot wound "self-inflicted."
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. No additional information was released.
