LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in killed Saturday morning at the InTown Suites in Okolona.
Officers responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a break-in at the hotel on Preston Highway, south of Fern Valley Road. Once they reached the scene, they found a man in his 40s or 50s with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have any suspects right now.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.
