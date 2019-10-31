LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A report of a sexual assault inside a dorm on the University of Kentucky's campus last month has students on alert.
Police say the alleged rape happened happened on Sept. 27, but wasn't reported until Oct. 29. That's when a female student told police she was sexually assaulted by a male student inside a dorm on campus. Police say the victim knew the suspect.
The University of Kentucky Police Department issued a crime bulletin to students, urging students to carry cell phones and to walk with friends. Campus police have also offered the following safety tips:
- If you see something, say something. For emergencies, call 911.
- Carry a cell phone to be able to call for help in emergencies.
- Whenever possible, look out for your friends when you go out together; walk together and make sure that everyone gets home safely.
- Request a FREE SAFECATS student safety escort or coordinate after-hours on-demand bus service during the fall and spring semesters by calling (859) 257-SAFE(7233).
- Park in well-lit areas, if available.
- If possible, do not travel alone after dark; walk with a friend or with a group.
- Turn over any requested items (purse, wallet, etc.).
- If you choose to drink, be responsible. Alcohol is never an excuse to hurt another person.
- Make statements with authority – “BACK-OFF! STOP! NO-WAY!” You deserve to be respected.
- Request a FREE KENTUCKY WILDCAB ride through the Kentucky Wildcab app, available in the app store and Google Play. Kentucky Wildcab is available 10 p.m. through 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday when fall and spring semester classes are in session.
The UK Police Department is investigating the reported rape.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.