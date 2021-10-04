LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist landed on his feet after being dragged through a busy stretch of Bardstown Road by a car.
Dalton Hendren said after several months of riding lessons, his fiancée hit the road Saturday but got quite a scare from an aggressive driver.
"We got into Fern Creek there, and he cut her off," Hendren said. "And I came up to him and I said something to him. I wasn't rude at first. I said, you know, 'Hey, this is her first day out on a bike, you cut her off ... about ran her off the road. You think you could pay more attention to the road?'"
Hendren said instead of backing down, the driver became more aggressive and belligerent.
"He started cussing me up and down and he swerved to try to hit me then and threw his polar pop out the window at me," Hendren said.
It started in the southbound lanes of Bardstown Road, just before Interstate 265.
"At that point, I looked back, and I could tell that she was pretty scared," Hendren said.
"And when he looked at me, I just started shaking my head and said 'just stop,'" added Amber Beyer, Hendren's fiancée.
The couple said they tried to distance themselves from the driver, but he eventually caught up with them at the intersection of Bardstown and Seatonville roads. Hendren got between the car and Beyer. According to witnesses, the driver exited his car and approached the couple but then returned to his vehicle.
"He said, 'Babe, when this light turns green, I want you to go. He's going to do something stupid,'" Beyer said.
"The plan was for me to sit there until the light was almost red, and then I was going to go," Hendren said. "When I went to take off, my tire wouldn't spin because he was parked on top of it. He had his front bumper on my back tire."
That's when Hendren admittedly lost his cool and confronted the driver.
"I was trying to get in his window,' Hendren said. "To be honest, I was trying to get him."
What happened next was pretty shocking, and it was captured by cell phone video.
"He took off, ran the bike over, and the only thing I had to grab was the back window that was down," Hendren said. "So, I just dropped my arm down, picked my feet up and went."
The video shows the driver speeding through the intersection with Hendren holding on for life.
"He went into the wrong lane, and I saw the curve there," Hendren said. "I couldn't let go of the car at that point because I'd either hit the curb and or get ran over. So I just held on and went until I thought safe to let go."
"My heart just dropped because, literally, he flew off that car going 40 or 45 miles an hour, and he drug him 50 feet," Beyer added.
Despite being dragged, Hendren landed on his feet and walked back to his motorcycle.
Hendren has been riding for several years, but he believes his helmet and backpack saved his life. He didn't suffer any physical injuries, but his motorcycle does have quite a bit of damage.
Witnesses said the driver was a white man in his 20s, and he was driving an older model, silver Nissan Sentra or Altima. Louisville Metro Police is investigating the incident. If you have any information to share, you can call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
