LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homicide investigation is underway in southern Indiana after a person was found stabbed to death early Monday morning.
Police were called around 12:44 a.m. after someone found a person down in the grass behind a business in the area of City Park just south of FDR Drive in North Vernon.
Police say the victim, who not yet been identified, had been stabbed.
Investigators posted a blurry picture of a car that may have been involved on the North Vernon Police Department's Facebook page.
If you recognize the car in the picture or have any information, please call North Vernon Police at 812-346-2345 or 812-346-1466.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.