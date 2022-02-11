LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man in Hardin County was helicoptered to University of Louisville Hospital after his son attacked him with a fireplace poker early Friday morning.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Jonathan Riggs got drunk before attacking and robbing his father. At some point during the assault, Riggs allegedly rummaged through his father's pockets and stole $160 from his wallet and his truck keys.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said he also took a safe from the truck that contained $4,800.
A third person intervened and tried to stop Riggs, but Riggs assaulted that victim as well, according to the sheriff's office.
Riggs was arrested hours later and charged with first-degree Assault, first-degree Robbery and fourth-degree Assault.
The condition of his father and the second victim is not known.
