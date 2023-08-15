LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A break-in caught on camera at a Louisville car dealership over the weekend led to one man's arrest, and police said he's also accused of committing other recent burglaries.
Shattered glass and boarded up windows were still visible Tuesday at Gardner Used Cars on 7th Street Road days after the dealership was broken into.
"It's extremely frustrating," said George Secrest, collection manager at Gardner Used Cars.
Two windows in the main office were shattered, and a garage door was ruined. Shively Police said that's because the suspect, identified as Terry Sams, drove a car right through the bay door.
"Instead of opening the bay door, this is what he does," Secrest said, showing the door now held together with straps and wood.
Secrest said at least two cars in the parking lot were hit before Sams ended up crashing the car near Kentucky Kingdom.
"He hit the bumper here. You can see how the bumper is knocked down," Secrest said as he pointed to damage on one vehicle.
According to Shively Police, Sams also took more than 100 keys to various cars. Secrest said most of those keys are still missing.
According to an arrest citation, the next morning, around 3 a.m., Shively Police saw Sams back on the business property inside a truck. That's when he was taken into custody.
"He got away with virtually nothing after destroying everything and stealing a car," Secrest said. "He wanted something."
Sams is no stranger to police. According to court documents he was also recently charged with burglary and criminal mischief after police said he broke into an Applebee's on Dixie Highway.
Shively Police said the break-in at Applebee's happened around 2:30 a.m. July 31. Police said the warrant was served on Sams when he was arrested at Gardner.
Shively Police said Sams was shot by an officer in 2019 after saying he pointed a gun at police. And Tuesday afternoon, LMPD confirmed Sams is the man seen in surveillance images accused of burglarizing a McDonald's on Preston Highway in July.
"He needs to be someplace where he can't be a nuisance, because that's exactly what he is," Secrest said. "He's a nuisance to businesses in the area."
Sams is expected back in court next week.
