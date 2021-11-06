LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man was shot and killed in Shively on Friday night, according to the police.
Patrick Allen with the Shively Police Department says officers were called to the 1700 block of Sonne Avenue at around 11 p.m. Friday night on reports of a shooting. That's not far from Dixie Highway.
Officers found a man they believe to be in his early 20s who had been shot several times, Allen said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shively Police are investigating the shooting.
If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
