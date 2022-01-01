LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested while wearing no pants after stealing two vehicles in Nelson County, according to police.
Nelson County Sheriff deputies responded to Boston Road around 8:10 a.m. on New Year's Day on the report of a stolen Chevy.
The owner of the Chevy followed the truck to the area of Boston Food Mart, "where the driver then fled on foot down the railroad tracks" into the woods.
The man whose truck was stolen told police that the man was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and "lost his camo pants while running." While running away, the suspect allegedly "kept yelling" that he had a gun.
Inside the truck, police found a chainsaw and a concrete saw that were not the owners, according to a news release.
A few hours later, police learned that another truck had been stolen from Sawmill Road.
A deputy then attempted to pull over the "large box truck" on Lyons Station Road. Police say the driver did not stop, fleeing into the city of New Haven.
The truck then attempted to circle around the bar First and Last Chance, before hitting the building and then the front end of the officer's cruiser. The drive then fled again, before the car "came to a stop trying to turn into a driveway" on Park Avenue.
Police say Daniel Johnson, who was driving the truck, was arrested wearing a dark-hooded and no pants.
Johnson was booked into the Nelson County Jail and charged with assault on a police officer and wanton endangerment on a police officer. He is also facing three counts of receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading police and operating on an expired license.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.