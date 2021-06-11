LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was missing has been found dead in a creek in Laurel County.
A homeowner checking her mail on Wednesday found the woman dead in the creek off Laurel River Church Road, which is five miles from London, Kentucky, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Investigators determined the body was Deanne Barrett, 48, who was reported missing earlier that morning. In a missing report, deputies were told she had been allegedly missing since the day before.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
