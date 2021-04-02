LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a meetup arranged through an online dating app turned into a nightmare for one woman who was sexually assaulted at a Louisville golf course last week.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place Saturday night at the Sun Valley Golf Course on Bethany Lane, off Dixie Highway.
Police say the woman met online with 31-year-old Dandre Grundy through an online dating app, and the pair made plans to meet in person at the golf course.
The woman told police that they walked around the golf course for a while, when Grundy stopped and told her to take off her pants. He then allegedly pushed her head back and told her that he had something "in his back pocket," which she took to be some kind of weapon.
At that point, the woman said she stopped fighting and Grundy put his hand over her mouth. Then he raped and sodomized her, according to the arrest report.
Afterward, police say he punched her in the face, then took her phone and her car keys. He then ran to the parking lot and drove away in her car, a black Chevy Cruze, according to police.
The woman was able to flag down a nearby neighbor and call 911. She was transported to University Hospital and a sexual assault investigation was begun.
On Thursday, police say they spotted Grundy driving the woman's black Chevy Cruze, which had been reported stolen. When stopped and confronted, Grundy allegedly told police that he knew the woman, and that he'd gotten the car from her.
Grundy was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and theft by unlawful taking of an auto.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
