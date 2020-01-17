LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a commercial pilot was arrested on child pornography charges at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport this afternoon after he got off a plane.
According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, Robert W. Brown Jr. was exiting a commercial flight on Friday when authorities made the arrest.
He is charged with two counts of child exploitation.
Brown was taken to Louisville Metro Corrections, where he awaits extradition to Indiana.
A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines confirmed that Brown is a pilot with that airline, but said at the time of the arrest, he was flying as a passenger on a Republic Airways flight. They said he was not piloting that particular flight.
Bailey released a statement on Friday:
"The New Albany Police Criminal Investigation's team has thoroughly investigated this matter which involves extraordinarily disturbing factors," Chief Bailey said, in a statement. "I would like to thank the Louisville International Airport Police for their assistance in apprehending Mr. Brown."
Bailey said no further information would be released at this time.
