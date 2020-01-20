LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives have released few details after a man was found dead inside his east Louisville home.
The investigation was found after the man was found Sunday at a home in the Worthington neighborhood just off Ballardsville Road on the east side of town.
The first call came in to dispatch at 11:45 a.m. as a person down inside the home on Symington Circle.
When police got there, they found a man dead but at this point no details have been released on how or why that man died. Police will only say that foul play is suspected.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
In 2018, there was a double shooting on Symington Circle. One person died in that case, but a suspect was arrested.
Police say there have not been any arrests in this case, and they have not released any suspect descriptions.
This story will be updated.
