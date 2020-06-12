LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old woman who died in a crash near Louisville's Beechmont and Southside neighborhoods has been identified.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Miya English.
Police say the crash took place just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, near the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Kingston Avenue.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, English was driving a white Mercury "at a high rate of speed" southbound on 3rd Street. She lost control of the vehicle just before the intersection with West Kingston Avenue. She then crossed into the northbound lane, drove off the road and hit a utility pole.
English's vehicle overturned onto the passenger side, continued on its side and broke a second utility pole.
English was transported to University Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries incurred in an accident.
