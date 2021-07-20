LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two children were hit by stray gunfire while inside a home in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Red Fern Road, near Robinwood Road, just west of GE Appliance Park.
Police say a 12-year-old girl was suffering from a gunshot wound from a stray bullet that came through the window.
A 5-year-old boy was also suffering from a graze wound to the hand.
Both children were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police currently have no suspects in the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.