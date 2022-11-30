LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man charged with the murder of another 21-year-old man in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood earlier this month faced a judge Wednesday morning.
A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Montez Anthony. Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $750,000.
On Nov. 20, Deanthony Robinson, 21, was found shot to death death after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South Shelby Street around 6:30 a.m. Robinson was from Louisville.
According to Anthony's arrest warrant, shortly before the shooting, Anthony got into an argument with Robinson's girlfriend over car keys that belonged to a friend of Anthony's. Police said she had them, and Anthony wanted them back.
Anthony then drove to Robinson's apartment. When Robinson's girlfriend got out of a vehicle, Anthony allegedly pulled out a gun and blocked her from going into the apartment.
Police say he held the gun to her head and demanded the car keys. She responded by throwing the keys into the street.
At that point, Robinson heard the commotion and came outside. Police say he was also armed with a handgun. When Robinson saw Anthony chasing his girlfriend, he allegedly fired a shot, and Anthony returned fire, hitting Robinson.
According to court documents, Anthony ran toward his car and continued firing, with several rounds hitting Robinson's apartment building. Police say one of those rounds went through the living room, where three people -- including two infants -- were.
Robinson died as a result of his injures.
Police say Anthony was also shot and had to be driven to the hospital by his girlfriend.
Most of the incident was captured on surveillance video, and police say Anthony's gun was recovered.
Anthony was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday, after being treated for his injuries, according to LMPD.
In court Wednesday morning, he appeared before the judge in a wheelchair. Judge Wolf appointed a public defender to represent him.
