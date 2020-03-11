LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested after she stole a another woman's car while the victim's child was in the back seat.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place Tuesday, just before 5 p.m., near the intersection of South Shelby Street and East Burnett Avenue.
Police say a woman was talking to a pedestrian when 37-year-old Cassandra Perkins jumped into her car and drove off, with the woman's child in the back seat.
The child later told police that Perkins said, "Don't leave your [EXPLETIVE] kids in the car!"
Perkins then pulled over at a nearby convenience store and the woman was able to catch up with her. At that point, police say the two engaged in "an alarming, violent fight" that inflicted scratches on the woman's face.
Louisville Metro Police eventually caught Perkins in a nearby alley. She's charged with theft by unlawful taking, attempted kidnapping of a minor, fourth-degree assault and driving with a suspended license.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.