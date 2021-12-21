LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a former deputy at the Shelby County Detention Center was smuggling narcotics into the facility and distributing them to inmates.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Bobby Mahoney was arrested last week. Major Sharon Hardin at the jail says he was a deputy there.
Police say the investigation began when officers with the Shelbyville Police Department's Special Investigations Unit discovered that dangerous narcotics were being smuggled into the jail.
According to an arrest report, detectives eventually identified Mahoney as the source of the narcotics. Police say that on three or four occasions, while he was still a deputy, Mahoney smuggled the narcotics into the jail and gave them to inmates, with the expectation that he would be paid for it later.
Mahoney was arrested by the Shelbyville Police Department and charged with first-degree official misconduct, four counts of first-degree promoting contraband, four counts of second-degree promoting contraband and four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
Major Hardin said Mahoney has been terminated from his position.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.