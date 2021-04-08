LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they didn't have to go looking for one child pornography suspect. He turned himself in.
According to an arrest report, 52-year-old Arden Gellir called the Louisville Metro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit directly Wednesday morning and admitted that he had child pornography images in his possession.
"He wanted someone to come to his home and interview him and collect the evidence because he didn't want to hurt anybody," the arrest report states.
Police sent officers to his home and, according to court documents, he voluntarily went with them to the Crimes Against Children office. He also brought electronic devices with him that he said contained child pornography, according to the police report.
Police say he admitted to having more than 900 child pornography images on his laptops and on an external hard drive. A preliminary search located more than 20 images, police say.
Gellir was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
