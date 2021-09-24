LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man walked away from home incarceration several weeks ago and committed robberies.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Gary Branham was on HIP due to shoplifting and drug charges on Aug. 21. That's when police say he cut off his GPS ankle monitor and walked away from a treatment facility. An alarm alerted police that the ankle monitor had been tampered with and representatives of the treatment facility contacted police to tell them Branham walked away without permission.
A warrant was issued for Branham's arrest on charges of escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft.
Police say a couple of weeks later, on Sept. 13, just before 4 p.m., Branham and two others walked into the Home Depot at 964 Breckenridge Lane, near New Dutchmans Parkway. One of them was armed, according to police. The three suspects took merchandise and drove away without paying for it, according to court documents. Employees were afraid to stop them because they were armed.
Police say Branham struck again, a week later, on Sept. 20, when he and several accomplices walked into Harbor Freight Tools at 3943 7th Street Road, near Crums Lane, just before 2:30 p.m. Police say they grabbed several torque wrenches, and as they left without paying, Branham pulled a knife and told an employee, "back up and don't touch me!"
A store customer got into a vehicle and followed the suspects, according to police. At that point, police say Branham and an accomplice pulled over and pointed a gun at the patron.
According to court documents, the customer pulled his own gun and fired off a round "in fear of his life," and Branham and his accomplice drove away.
Branham was captured by police on Wednesday, just before 4 p.m. Police say someone from the Home Depot on Breckenridge Lane called to say that one of the robbery suspects from the previous incident had just left the store. According to court documents, police found Branham nearby in a black Mercedes-Benz.
During the ensuing traffic stop, Branham allegedly gave officers a false name, but they were able to determine his true identity.
He's charged with, among other things, first-degree robbery, complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment and giving an officer false identifying information.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.