LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man forced his way into a woman's home and raped her.
According to court documents, the crime took place on Feb. 22 in Jefferson County. A more precise location is not available.
Police say 40-year-old Charles Copeland went to the home of a woman he didn't know and knocked on her door to ask if she needed any work done. He then gave her a piece of paper with a phone number on it, according to police, before leaving.
He later returned to the home, according to police.
Once inside, he pushed her into the bedroom, according to court documents, and told her, "I want to F***."
Police say he hit the woman in the face several times, put his hands around her neck and choked her. He then took off her clothes and raped her.
The woman tried to call 911, according to police, but Copeland grabbed her phone and threw it against the wall.
Eventually, the woman was able to get away and ran to a neighbor's home to call police. Copeland ran away before police arrived.
The woman was taken to University Hospital for an examination. According to court documents, she sustained a bloody nose, a busted ear, scratches and cuts on her neck and bruising around her eye.
The victim was able to provide police with a description of the suspect and police say that "through investigation" it was determined that Charles Copeland was the suspect. A warrant was issued for Copland's arrest, and he was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.
He's charged with first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, first-degree burglary and intimidating a participant in the legal process.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
