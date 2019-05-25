LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 7-year-old Kentucky boy reported missing Friday night was found early Saturday morning dead in a pond near his home.
Kentucky State Police said the boy was reported missing from his home in Eminence just before 10 p.m. Friday.
KSP, along with several other state and county agencies, searched for the boy for several hours before members of the Louisville Metro Dive team found him dead in a pond near his home around 3:39 a.m. Saturday.
Police say an autopsy and toxicology tests will be conducted Saturday by the Louisville Medical Examiner's Office.
"It is a sad and terrible outcome to lose this young man," KSP Post 5 Spokesman Trooper Steven Dykes said in a release Saturday. "... It is certainly not the outcome we ever hope to have, but we can be certain that by joined efforts, every effort was made to find him when every moment counts."
No other information was immediately available, and the boy's identity has not been released.
