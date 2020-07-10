LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a southern Indiana man assaulted a neighbor and killed the victim’s service dog.
Robert Campbell, 44, of Scottsburg, has been arrested on charges including battery, striking/interfering with a service animal causing death and failure to register as a sex offender.
Campbell remained in Scott County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
According to court records, Campbell assaulted the neighbor and dog on July 5 after the neighbor accused Campbell of selling drugs because of the activity at his home.
Campbell became upset, court records show, went to the neighbor’s house and pushed the neighbor, who fell. Authorities also allege that Campbell then assaulted and killed the neighbor’s dog, which was on a chain.
Authorities also said that Campbell has a history of drug use and domestic battery charges.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.