LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school resource officer at a southern Indiana middle school arrested a man who police said had brought loaded guns onto school property and was “acting suspiciously.”
Michael K. Jones, 38, of Columbus, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a firearm on school property.
According to Columbus Police Department, an officer assigned to Central Middle School noticed Jones at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday “acting suspiciously” around vehicles in the staff parking area.
The resource officer, Greg Ross, made contact with Jones and arrested him after determining Jones had two concealed and loaded handguns on him, according to a story by Fox59.
CPD Chief Michael Richardson commended the school resource officer.
“This is just one example of why we have veteran law enforcement officers in our Columbus schools,” Richardson said. “By being proactive, rather than reactive, Officer Ross was able to investigate and confront a potential threat to student safety and arrest the suspect without incident.”
Jones was being held at Bartholomew County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox59. All Rights Reserved.