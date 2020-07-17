LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that didn't stop after hitting and killing a man changing a tire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 15 near the 131 mile marker, which is not far from the Kentucky Expo Center.
That's where 47-year-old Clarence Crenshaw III was pulled over, but partially in the driving lane, attempting to change the left rear tire on his vehicle when he was hit by an unknown vehicle in the right lane. The vehicle did not stop.
Crenshaw was taken to University Hospital, where he died from injuries.
The collision is still under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
