LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively police officer was injured after responding to a TARC bus accident early Wednesday.
Shively Police Sergeant Patrick Allen said officers responded to an accident on northbound Dixie Highway at San Jose around 6:40 a.m.
Police say that's where a vehicle struck another vehicle, causing it to crash into the bus. The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash left the scene, Allen said in a statement.
An officer was at the scene investigating the crash when another driver rear ended the police car.
Allen said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger on the TARC bus was also complaining of injury, Allen said.
Police are looking for a pickup truck with heavy damage to the passenger side and front end.
Northbound Dixie at Gagel Avenue was expected to be closed until the investigation was completed.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.