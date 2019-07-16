MEMPHIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was shot by police at a southern Indiana truck stop.
It started when Charlestown police began investigating reports of a missing man. They say they were told the man was possibly suicidal, and armed with a gun.
They tracked him down to the Love's truck stop on Blue Lick Road in Memphis, where they ended up shooting him shortly after noon on July 16.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Louisville. There's no word yet on his condition.
Witnesses say the man fired at least one shot, possibly into the ground or into the air - police aren't sure.
Police say the man was shot after other methods to get him to surrender failed. Video from a witness shows the man holding a gun next to a vehicle in the parking lot, before he was shot.
Jace Jikutz, who shot the video, said the man was raising the gun up "like he was about to start shooting and they just shot him before he could ever do anything."
Officers from the Charlestown Police Department, Clark County Sheriff, and Indiana State Police responded. It is not clear if one or more officers fired.

Indiana State Police are investigating.
