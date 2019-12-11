LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa is helping state officials remind drivers not to drive drunk.
Kris Kringle is appearing in advertisements for the "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign of the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police.
One of the ads shows a surprised Santa Claus next to the words, “He sees you when you’re drinking.”
The KY Office of Highway Safety and @kystatepolice want to remind motorists to be responsible behind the wheel as the "Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over" increased enforcement campaign runs Dec. 13, 2019 through January 1, 2020. Make a plan for a sober ride home over the holidays. pic.twitter.com/MhwyUgI9sl— KYTC District 6 (@KYTCDistrict6) December 11, 2019
Authorities warned drivers who plan to drink during the holidays to make make sure they have a sober ride home. KSP plans to step up drinking and driving enforcement starting Friday through Jan. 1.
In the last five years in Kentucky, 22 drunken driving deaths occurred during Christmas and New Year's.
