LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa is helping state officials remind drivers not to drive drunk.

Kris Kringle is appearing in advertisements for the "Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign of the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police.

One of the ads shows a surprised Santa Claus next to the words, “He sees you when you’re drinking.”

Authorities warned drivers who plan to drink during the holidays to make make sure they have a sober ride home. KSP plans to step up drinking and driving enforcement starting Friday through Jan. 1.

In the last five years in Kentucky, 22 drunken driving deaths occurred during Christmas and New Year's.

