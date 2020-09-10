LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood Thursday evening. Police said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Manslick Road, near March Boulevard.
Authorities said the victim was taken to Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in a personal vehicle.
Police did not immediately have any suspects and asked that anyone with information about the incident call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
