LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State Rep. Charles Booker teamed up with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday to host a virtual town hall focusing on issues that impact Kentuckians.
The discussion focused on how the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting working people.
"I've seen a lot over the past few months as the pandemic really has just devastated so many people," said Booker, a Democrat from Louisville.
The vice president of the Kentucky State AFL-CIO, Ashley Snider, also took part in the event. Several Kentucky residents also joined the discussion to express how they are dealing with the crisis.
Participants in the town hall pushed for urgent congressional action, saying the American people need relief.
"People in every state are hurting, and they're hurting badly," said Sanders, I-Vt. "The time is long overdue for the government to listen to them and not just wealthy campaign contributors."
Booker ran against Amy McGrath in the 2020 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and narrowly lost.
