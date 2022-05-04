Voting sign (generic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Early, in-person voting began Wednesday in Jefferson County.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 564 on April 7. The bill increases the number of days for in-person absentee early voting and strengthens the voting process.

Through May 11, voters will need to have an excuse for voting early. Excuses include being a student not living at home, having surgery or being out of town on Election Day. Then from May 12-14, there will be no-excuse early voting.

  • Excused Absentee voting can be done in-person at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office Election Center at 1000 East Liberty Street on May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11.  
  • No-excuse in-person absentee voting is being offered on May 12, 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at six locations:
    • The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
    • Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville KY 40203
    • Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville KY 40209
    • Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane, Louisville KY 40272
    • Triple Crown Pavilion, 1780 Plantside Drive, Louisville KY 40299
    • Mary Queen of Peace, 4017 Dixie Highway, Louisville KY 40216

"Providing voters with free, fair, and secure elections is a mission we've been proud to accomplish no matter the circumstances, and we're already taking proactive steps to address these new directions," Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said in a news release.

Six different centers will be open across the county during that period.

Election Day in Kentucky is May 17.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags