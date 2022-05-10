LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top aide of a Louisville Metro Council member is filing a lawsuit after she was fired.
Denise Bentley filed a lawsuit Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court against Councilwoman Donna Purvis, D-5, and Louisville Metro Government/Mayor Greg Fischer.
According to the lawsuit, Bentley worked as a legislative aide for Purvis for less than a year before returning in February 2020 to "help Purvis get a handle on the office, which was nearing crisis level." The intention was for her to serve for only a few months.
Bentley claims she was fired in January 2022 when she declined to work on Purvis' re-election campaign after she asked her to "'ask a favor' of the Property Valuation Administrator Colleen Younger to clear up" an unpaid tax issue," which led her to believe Purvis "should not serve a second term," according to the suit.
The suit also claims Purvis then went on a "smear campaign," spreading lies about Bentley at City Hall.
Bentley is suing for defamation, First Amendment Rights violations and retaliation.
In a statement to WDRB News, Purvis said "I am aware of the lawsuit, and I will not respond to the allegations. But I will remain focused on serving my district and my constituents. I do have legal counsel, and I will let the legal process play out."
