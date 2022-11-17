LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is calling for more resources to help treat opioid use disorder.
Cameron joined a coalition of 45 attorneys general Thursday in urging the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to extend telehealth options for treating opioid use disorder.
The rule allows doctors to use telehealth services to prescribe the opioid use disorder treatment, buprenorphine.
It will expire when the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ends.
The coalition said without the permanent extension, an estimated 2.5 million Americans could be cut off from virtual treatment of opioid use disorder.
