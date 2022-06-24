LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As protests erupt outside the U.S. Supreme Court and across the country, Kentucky and Indiana politicians are reacting to the decision that overturned the landmark Roe. v. Wade abortion ruling.
Friday's ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access. The decision also sets up the potential for legal fights between the states over whether providers and those who help women obtain abortions can be sued or prosecuted.
Here are complete statements released by national, state and local leaders.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
"Today’s decision triggers an extremist Kentucky law that creates a total ban in Kentucky that will eliminate all options for victims of rape or incest.
"As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong."
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
"The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.
"I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do."
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky):
"The Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society.
"For 50 years, states have been unable to enact even modest protections for unborn children. More than 90% of Europe restricts abortion on demand after 15 weeks, but every state in America has been forced to allow it more than a month past that, after a baby can feel pain, yawn, stretch, and suck his or her thumb. Judicial activists declared that every state had to handle abortion like China and North Korea and no state could handle it like France or Germany.
"Not anymore. Now the American people get their voice back.
"The Court has corrected a terrible legal and moral error, like when Brown v. Board overruled Plessy v. Ferguson. The Justices applied the Constitution. They carefully weighed the complex factors regarding precedent. The Court overturned mistaken rulings that even liberals have long admitted were incoherent, restoring the separation of powers. I commend the Court for its impartiality in the face of attempted intimidation.
"Democrats' disgraceful attacks on the Court have echoed Democrats' outrage at Brown v. Board in 1954. Today's Democrats are jaw-droppingly extreme on abortion. 97% of Washington Democrats support legislation that would effectively require nine months of abortion on demand until the moment of birth. Only 19% of Americans share this radical view but 97% of Democrats in Congress embrace it. They would rather attack our institutions than let the American people enact the reasonable protections they want.
"Millions of Americans have spent half a century praying, marching, and working toward today's historic victories for the rule of law and for innocent life. I have been proud to stand with them throughout our long journey and I share their joy today."
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.):
"We now know with certainty that three Justices lied under oath to get to the Supreme Court, and that's not the worst part. Adding insult to perjury, they have used their ill-gotten power to strip away women's constitutional right to bodily autonomy and rob them of personal choice. Let's be clear: This means people will suffer. It means women will die.
"This is the path Mitch McConnell chose when he shredded the Constitution to rig the court with ideological zealots unbothered by the struggles of everyday Americans. This is a dark day for America. Every politician who celebrates it must be shown the door this November."
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R):
"Today is a day that many have hoped for—the issue of abortion has been returned to the people and to the states, where it belongs. This moment deserves to be celebrated, but it also calls for renewed commitment. Renewed commitment to life-affirming care for the unborn, for mothers, and for Kentucky families.
"Our General Assembly has already passed laws that protect unborn babies and ensure the health and safety of women. We've defended many of these pro-life laws in court, but the U.S. Supreme Court's decisions in Roe and Casey prevented some from taking effect. That changes today.
"We are entering a new era. No longer will unelected judges make abortion policy for the Commonwealth. Instead, our elected representatives will be able to make public policy that reflects the values of Kentuckians and our deeply held respect for unborn life.
"Together, we must commit ourselves to caring for the next generation of Kentuckians who will now have a chance to live their lives because Roe v. Wade is no more. Their lives, and those of their mothers and families, are precious and must be met with all the compassion, kindness, and care that we can provide."
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
"This is a historic moment.
"With its action today, the U.S. Supreme Court at long last has acknowledged the gross injustice perpetrated by the court in 1973 through the tragic Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the nation.
"More than 63 million little ones have died at the hands of abortionists in the intervening 49 years since that act of judicial malpractice. Even as we mourn those lost lives, however, today we also rejoice that six justices on the current Supreme Court have acted wisely and courageously to correct one of the worst travesties in our nation’s history.
"My office was honored to assist the attorneys for the State of Mississippi in their preparations to argue the Dobbs case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
"As Indiana’s attorney general, I have devoted much of my time and energy to defending Indiana’s own pro-life laws.
"With today’s Supreme Court ruling, pro-life states such as Indiana should find it easier to legislate and enforce strong laws that protect lives. Even as we expect relief from the burden of spending as much time in court defending our abortion laws, however, we will remain watchful and ready for attempts in Washington D.C. to codify into federal law the same nationwide legalization of abortion that the court foisted on Americans in 1973.
"The Supreme Court has delivered a historic win for life, but our fight for unborn children continues in earnest. We will continue working vigorously to protect those little ones and the physical, mental and emotional well-being of their mothers."
U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.):
"Today is a monumental day for the protection of life in America and a defining moment for our nation. Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, and the Supreme Court has corrected a historic injustice.
"The American people will now have the opportunity, through their state elected officials, to decide our laws when it comes to protecting life and protecting women. It’s now time to work on solutions that affirm the right to life and support pregnant women and mothers."
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams
"Today, the Supreme Court returned the right of self-government to the States and to the People, as contemplated by the Constitution. In Kentucky this fall, our people will have the opportunity to express their view on this issue, via Constitutional Amendment Two.
"The Court’s decision follows a half-century of hard and diligent work by people of faith, elected officials, attorneys, and activists. As abortion will remain legal in many states, including at least one of our neighboring states, that hard and diligent work must continue, in a different form: ensuring adequate support – financial and emotional – of those facing this difficult choice."
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon
"As Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, the oath that I took for this office was to uphold the U.S. and Commonwealth’s constitutions and be ‘…faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.’ I believe that oath includes supporting and upholding the law of the land in our nation and our Commonwealth.
"Long before I became Kentucky’s Auditor, I have been an advocate for the sanctity of life. During my 13 years in the Kentucky House, I was a proud member of the pro-life caucus and worked many years alongside other legislators in sponsoring legislation to put an end to abortion.
"Today’s decision in the Dobbs case reaffirms the work of myself and other current and former state legislators, establishing Kentucky as a place where all life, both born and unborn, is protected."
Indiana Rep. Greg Pence (D-06)
"Today is a new day for our nation – when Life wins, Freedom wins. As a father and grandfather, I am happy to see the Justices of our Supreme Court have affirmed that EVERY person is granted the right to life under the United States Constitution."
U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.)
"After 50 years, the right to life has finally been returned to the people and their elected representatives. I’m excited to see the states take the lead to protect the unborn, and I look forward to crafting solutions that will defend the unborn and save lives."
Kentucky House and Senate Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey
"Mark our words: Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion will be seen in the future as our era’s Plessy v. Ferguson. This abhorrent ruling erases nearly 50 years of the court’s own precedents while sending women’s reproductive rights — and risking others like same-sex marriage and rights to contraception — back to the 1700s; it goes against the views of a durable majority of Americans; and, most critically, it needlessly and cruelly threatens the lives of millions of women while telling them they no longer have authority over their own bodies. This is beyond wrong, and we stand with those who will fight with all we have to overturn this travesty as soon as possible."
Democratic Mayoral Candidate Craig Greenberg
"Today's Supreme Court decision is a tragedy for the rights of American women. We don’t yet know what the downward spiral of consequences will be for all Americans, only that it will be devastating to the lives, health and privacy of millions.
"The health of women in Louisville is now in jeopardy and the shameful reality is that some women in our city will lose their lives because of this decision.
As Mayor, I will do everything within the city’s power to limit the damage of this decision. I pledge that our city’s police will not be the enforcement arm of a ban on reproductive healthcare, be it abortion or other medical decisions."
Kentucky Pro-Life Caucus
The following is a statement from co-chairs Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, and Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, on behalf of the Kentucky Pro-Life Caucus upon the official ruling handed down by the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson:
"This is a historical and tide-turning day in the fight to protect humanity's most innocent. Roe V. Wade was a flawed precedent that has persisted on faulty legal grounds for nearly five decades. The consequences are the premature death of tens of millions of lives we will never know and who were denied their chance to leave an impression on this world. We remember them today.
"The General Assembly has championed numerous bills to protect the unborn. Some have been defended in the courts because this is what the people of Kentucky have demanded. We are a pro-life elected body indicative of Kentucky's pro-life values. History will shine favorably on the individuals—on both sides of the political aisle—who have taken a stand to defend those incapable of defending themselves.
"Lawmakers have adhered to the constituency's desires, doing their part in preparation for this moment. Kentucky voters have an opportunity to help wash away the dark stain Roe V. Wade has left on our nation's history. On this November's general election ballot, a "yes" vote for amendment #2 supports amending the Kentucky Constitution to state unequivocally that nothing in our constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for it.
"With the fall of Roe V. Wade's legal precedent, we encourage all who wish to protect the unborn to stand with us, as they have before, in support of constitutional amendment #2 and vote 'Yes for Life' this November."
Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie (KY-02)
"Today’s ruling is a significant victory and sets a new precedent for unborn babies’ right to life. Despite the biggest breach in the Supreme Court’s history and justices being unlawfully harassed at their own homes, the Supreme Court majority opinion upheld pro-life protections in the Mississippi law and overturned Roe v. Wade. The question of abortion is now up to each individual state. Despite this monumental ruling, the work is never over to protect the dignity of life, especially with congressional Democrats’ extreme efforts to allow abortion on-demand up to nine months. I will continue to stand up for the right to life, vote for polices that prohibit federal taxpayer dollars from going towards funding abortions, and always push back against congressional Democrats’ radical pro-abortion agenda for America."
Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball
"As a mother of two, a dedicated supporter of pregnancy centers across our Commonwealth, and a Pro-Life elected official, I am grateful that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
"For those of us who rejoice in the chance to protect life, this is our opportunity to provide real support to mothers, children, and families. We must rally around them and ensure that every life has a chance to fulfill his or her potential. As a state and nation, we must view this historic moment as an opportunity to become a better America that helps families through effective and supportive policies, systems, and institutions. I am hopeful that we can use this moment in history to grow in character, in compassion, and in love, so we can emerge a better people, for ourselves, our children, and the generations saved by this change."
Copyright 2022. WDRB News. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All rights reserved.