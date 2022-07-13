LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky ends the 2022 fiscal year with nearly a billion dollar surplus.
General fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, exceeding estimates by more than $900 million, the state budget director John Hicks said. Receipts grew by 14.6% over last year, making it the highest growth rate in 31 years, the statement said.
The final budget surplus will be figured when final numbers are tallied later this month.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear credited the revenue surpluses under his administration to "strong fiscal management and a hot, record-breaking economy.”
Unlike in Indiana, Kentucky residents will not get any tax rebate checks from the extra money. The idea for tax rebates was proposed in Kentucky, but it didn't make it through the General Assembly.
Instead, Republicans like state Sen. Chris McDaniel said taxpayers will see benefits from the surplus through the likely upcoming reduction in the state's income tax.
"When there are surpluses, we do not need to be in a rush to find ways to expand government. We need to have a disciplined and methodical approach to make Kentucky a more attractive place to be," said McDaniel.
Democrats like state Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey argue that lowering income taxes disproportionately benefits the rich.
"I think as we're in still some uncertain economic times. That's not the type of relief we need and Kentucky that's why we propose a temporary reduction in the sales tax something that benefits everybody," McGarvey said.
Lawmakers are in charge of deciding where the state's money goes, and since they're not in session until January, the surplus money likely won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
