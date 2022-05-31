FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scaffolding is going up outside the Kentucky Capitol this week, the first phase of a top-to-bottom renovation to the building in Frankfort.
Crews will spend the better part of two years on numerous projects, from replacing 80-year-old tiles to make structural repairs. The initial phase of work is simply building to scaffolding to allow access to the Capitol's iconic dome. Then, crews will inspect to see exactly what all needs to be done.
"We're in the process still of investigating the causes of everything first and then we'll recommend the repairs going forward," said Kevin Gough, architect of the project.
The terra cotta tiles on the dome will be replaced, and crews will install waterproofing, make structural repairs and cosmetic repairs. Crews also inspecting the interior of the Capitol to understand issues and investigate fixes.
"The dome has some staining and some — we'll call it — deterioration of the cladding," Gough said. "The scaffold is to give us access to get up there, take it apart, look at it and make sure we get the right repairs."
The exterior of the dome will be covered in scaffolding for around two years, and interior work will be done as well. On top of the list, the 1980s-era central air system needs to be replaced, officials said.
Peeling paint and other cosmetic issues are being investigated as well.
"We're talking to everyone about what they need in their offices, how the work flow goes in the building, what isn't going well," Gough said.
The project and renovation will add 50 years to the life of the building.
