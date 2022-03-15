LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers returned to old stomping grounds on Tuesday.
The Kentucky General Assembly held session at the old Kentucky Capitol. A clerk dressed in attire fitting of the late 1700s.
The House passed a resolution creating a Kentucky History Caucus and also recognized the Kentucky Historical Society.
"It's not just about history for the past sake but the future's sake," Scott Alvey, Executive Director of Kentucky Historical Society, said. "This empowers us to be able to solve problems, understand perspective. It's our laboratory to see what we intended to happen and what actually did happen. So it's great to have you here to give us that perspective that we are always surrounded by history."
Both chambers of the General Assembly will return to the current Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday.
