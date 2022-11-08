LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of voters in Indiana and Kentucky hit the polls on Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections.
In some counties, the line of voters wrapped around polling centers. That was the case for much of the afternoon in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Two lines formed at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center polling location. Cars were lined up to get inside, while another line of people were waiting to vote.
"They started out heavy before 6 a.m. and they have stayed this way all day long," Bullitt County Clerk Kevin Mooney said. "Normally, they'll start off heavy in the morning, they lighten up a little bit, they come back in around lunchtime, like nap, and then people getting off work trying to get in and vote for six. This is different."
.@WDRBNews voters stood in long lines at Eastside Middle School in Bullitt County as well. The line stretched around the building. pic.twitter.com/FPgyFcazkp— Stephan Johnson (@StephanWDRB) November 8, 2022
Mooney said voter turnout was higher than expected, which led to long lines at multiple polling locations, including Eastside Middle School, where the line wrapped around the building.
Some people waited for more than an hour to vote, but, in some cases, it wasn't as bad as expected.
"I left my house about 10:30 to vote and then drove here, got here about 10:45 and then got in line on Highway 44 to get into the parking lot," Michelle James said. "Then, to find a parking spot to get out and stand in line for probably an hour outside and then came inside to vote, and then stood in line for about 10 minutes to cast the ballot."
Others didn't have to wait quite as long.
"No, they're actually moving pretty quickly," James Smith said. "They got everybody in and out. It was very orderly and surprising. So I did set a clock whenever I got to the back of the line: 36 minutes."
Mooney said they're already making adjustments and working on a game plan for next year and before the 2024 presidential election.
It’s really hard to convey how many people have been voting here. Obviously it’s amplified by large county/few polling locations, but it’s still extremely impressive and encouraging to see how many people want their voices heard. pic.twitter.com/zweA1kUD0O— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) November 8, 2022
WDRB News reporter Dalton Godbey Tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that hundreds of people were in line to vote in Shepherdsville, some voters telling him the wait to cast a ballot was about two hours. Bullitt County has five polling locations throughout the county for its nearly 90,000 residents.
Early Tuesday morning, lines were backed up in Floyd County, Indiana, at several polling locations because of a technical issue with voting machines that was resolved by the afternoon.
Polls closed at 6 p.m., but those still waiting in line by 6 p.m. are still allowed into polling centers to cast their ballots.
