LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 8th Congressional District covers southwest and west Central Indiana, including Evansville, Jasper and Terre Haute.
Ray McCormick won the Democratic Primary with 68.3% of the vote. Adnan Dhahir received 18.9 of the vote, while Peter Priest got 12.8%.
The Associated Press called the race at 9:43 p.m. with an estimate of 69.8% of the votes counted.
In November, McCormick will face off against Republican Larry Bucshon, who ran unopposed in the primary, and Libertarian Andy Horning.
Bucshon was first elected to Congress in 2011. He won re-election in 2020 with 67% of the vote.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.