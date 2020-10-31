LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election Day is just three days away, and Jefferson County is already headed toward a historic voter turnout.
Thousands of voters made their voices heard Saturday as people around the country continue to take advantage of early voting.
"It was great; it was easy. You come in, come out — quick, easy," said Rhonda Bigham, who cast her ballot at Louisville Marriott East.
Between people voting in person and others dropping off absentee ballots, the hotel saw a steady crowd all day.
"I was totally shocked to see so many people in there," voter Julie Cannon said.
Every voter who spoke with WDRB News on Saturday said the same thing: The early-voting process was easy. They all said they'd like to see the practice continue in future elections so more people have the opportunity to vote.
"You know, you have people who have to work, and sometimes they have to make that choice: 'Do I go to work, or do I vote?'" Cannon said.
This was the most-accessible election in Kentucky's history, and the numbers prove it. Nearly half of all registered voters in Jefferson County have already voted, totaling more than 293,000 ballots cast. And that's not including Saturday's turnout.
Early voting in Kentucky wraps up Monday (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at four polling locations across Jefferson County:
- Louisville Marriott East — 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.
- KFC Yum! Center — 1 Arena Plaza
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage — 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
- Kentucky Exposition Center — 937 Phillips Ln.
Along with the four early voting centers, the following locations will be open for voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Jefferson County on Election Day:
- Ballard High School — 6000 Brownsboro Rd.
- Carter Duvalle Elementary School — 3600 Bohne Ave.
- Crosby Middle School — 303 Gatehouse Ln.
- Fairdale High School — 1001 Fairdale Rd.
- Fern Creek High School — 9115 Fern Creek Rd.
- Iroquois High School — 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Jeffersontown High School — 9600 Old Six Mile Ln.
- Meyzeek Middle School — 828 S. Jackson St.
- Seneca High School — 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
- Shawnee High School — 4001 Herman St.
- Southern High School — 8620 Preston Hwy.
- St. Matthews Community Center — 310 Ten Pin Ln.
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School — 1501 Rangeland Rd.
- Valley High School — 10200 Dixie Hwy.
- Waggener High School — 330 S. Hubbards Ln.
- Western High School — 2501 Rockford Ln.
