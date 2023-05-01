LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In two weeks, the candidates trying to replace Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will battle it out at the ballot box.
Beshear is seeking reelection to a second term, in a campaign drawing national attention to see if the popular incumbent can overcome his party’s struggles in the GOP-trending Bluegrass State.
But before voters head to the polls, the top Republican candidates for governor went head-to-head for the first time in a somewhat crowded debate Monday evening on Kentucky Educational Television (KET).
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, retired attorney Eric Deters and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck participated. They're among a dozen candidates in all competing for the state's GOP nomination for governor.
The candidates talked about gun rights and crime in the wake of the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville on April 10, where five people were shot and killed.
Quarles: "We've got to stop the stigma that is associated with those suffering from mental health issues."
Cameron: "Put a Kentucky State Police post in Louisville, Kentucky. If we have a violent crime issue, if we want to take a meaningful step to address it, lets put a Kentucky State Police post there."
Candidates also spoke about whether or not guns used in a homicide should be recycled and auctioned and put back onto the streets.
Craft: "I am not going to take away money from our police, they are having a difficult time as it is with resources, lack of resources and defunding the police, I'm not going to send that message."
Keck: "I do think we have an olive branch on murder weapons. I think it's insane that those are being sold to the highest bidder."
Deters: "It's not about the gun, it's about the shooter, and lets talk about Jefferson County. Jefferson County's No. 1 issue is a crime problem. It is unbelievable how bad Jefferson County's crime problem is and why is it bad? It's because of the leadership in the city of Louisville."
There were a few punches thrown, particularly between Craft and Cameron. It was the first faceoff between the two candidates on a debate stage.
But all of the candidates found agreement in their criticisms of Beshear for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. They accused the governor of overstepping his authority. Beshear says his actions saved lives. The pandemic is blamed for more than 18,000 deaths in Kentucky.
The candidates also talked about policy issues such as education, the budget and state funding, as well as tax-and-spending priorities and putting conditions on some adults to be eligible for Medicaid coverage.
Cameron offered more details about his support for Medicaid-related work requirements for able-bodied Kentucky adults — an issue that's likely to flare up during the general election campaign. Cameron said that Medicaid should be “a transitory program unless medically necessary or means tested.”
Cameron offered a plan that sounded similar to what former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin tried to implement in Kentucky. Cameron said the requirement could include such other things as volunteer work to qualify for Medicaid.
“If you are a mother who has a baby at home and aren't able to get out into the workforce yet, that is OK,” Cameron said. “This is not targeted or applying to you.”
Quarles and Craft also sounded supportive of the Medicaid proposal as well.
“Whenever people are healthy, able bodied Kentuckians, it actually takes away from those that truly do need benefits like the disabled and those that truly need help,” Quarles said.
Craft said Medicaid coverage should be “a pathway to take them from poverty to work.” Craft also mentioned either work, study, community service to qualify for Medicaid.
Medicaid became a flash point during the state’s 2019 gubernatorial campaign — won by Democrat Andy Beshear, who is seeking reelection to a second term this year.
After taking office, Beshear rescinded efforts by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to set work requirements for some able-bodied adults to receive Medicaid coverage. At the time, Beshear referred to his action as the “moral, faith-driven thing to do.” Beshear calls health care a “basic human right.”
The candidates have just days left to make their final appeals to voters before the primary election on May 16.
