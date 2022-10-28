LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voter registration is surging.
Secretary of State Michael Adams says registration last month doubled the surge in August and remained strong in the weeks leading up to the November election.
According to a release, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, Kentucky saw over 22,000 new registrations. During that same period, about 6,000 voters were removed from the rolls including 4,833 deceased voters, 745 voters convicted of felonies and 464 who moved out of state.
Kentucky officials say they expect a strong turnout Nov. 8, since there are many big races including two constitutional amendments and the U.S. Senate race.
Kentucky is officially a red state. Republican registrants account for 45.4% of the electorate with 1,629,364 voters. Democratic registrants account for 44.8% of the electorate. Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8% of the electorate.
