LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police recovered a vehicle in the Ohio River last week that belonged to a woman missing for 19 years.
In April 2002, the Delhi Township Police Department began investigating the disappearance of Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, and her two children, Kristina, 4, and John, 3, according to a news release from ISP.
Police said they learned at the time that Nguyen left a note that she was going to drive her car into the Ohio River, but her car and her family was never found.
The Delhi Township Police Department recently began looking into the case again, and using side scan sonar technology, they were able to find a vehicle that matched the description of Nguyen's car near Aurora, Indiana.
Dive teams brought the car, which was more than 50 feet underwater, to the surface on Oct. 14. Investigators confirmed it was her car by the registration plate.
Anthropologists believe a bone recovered in the vehicle was a human bone. That bone will now be sent to a lab for testing to determine who it belongs to, according to a news release.
