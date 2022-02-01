LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A possible ice storm is in the forecast for Louisville, southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky later this week.
Preparations are underway for a one-two punch as the area faces the real possibility of freezing rain moving in Thursday evening followed by bitter cold.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is telling people to get ready by stocking up on supplies to make sure you can stay home for several day, possibly without power. It suggests you have enough food, batteries and medicine to at least get you through the weekend.
People with smartphones, cellphones and other electronics should make sure they are fully charged in case you lose power.
Limit your time outside, but if you need to go outside, make sure to dress in layers. Watch for signs of frostbite or hypothermia. When it is safe, check on your neighbors or friends nearby who may need assistance.
FEMA said try to avoid travel, but if you must go out, listen to local media for the latest road conditions and closures. Also make sure you have a full tank of gas, an emergency supply kit, food, water and blankets in your car.
Do not forget the needs of pets. If possible, bring pets indoors,. But if animals must stay outside, make sure there is a warm shelter with extra insulation or blankets. Make sure water bowls don't freeze.
Pay attention to local media for updates on air or on social media about emergency services.
INDOT, KYTC and Louisville Public Works will continue monitoring driving conditions as rain and freezing rain fall on Thursday into Friday.
