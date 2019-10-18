LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump's campaign has announced plans to hold a "Keep America Great" rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on the night before Election Day.
The rally will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the arena, according to a news release. The news comes a week after a Politico report that both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would both appear in Kentucky in November to campaign for Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.
"Thanks to President Trump, Kentucky's economy is soaring, with 48,000 news jobs created since his election, including 7,400 manufacturing jobs," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. "63,000 Kentuckians have been lifted out of poverty, and Kentucky residents have received a tax cut of more than $1,400. President Trump looks forward to sharing these accomplishments and more with the great men and women of Kentucky."
