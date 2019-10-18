In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump, right, talks with Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, left, as they walk down down the steps of Air Force One at Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Ky. For Republicans who've been working to nationalize their races all along, the impeachment news couldn't have come at a better time. In Kentucky, gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear is locked in a close race with Bevin, a Trump loyalist with a slash-and-burn style similar to the president's. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)