LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are coming to Kentucky to campaign for Gov. Matt Bevin, according to a Politico report.
Pence is expected to be in Kentucky on Nov. 1, the report said, while the president will be here on Nov. 4, the day before Bevin vies for reelection against Democratic challenger Andy Beshear.
"Final details for the rallies are still being worked out," said the report, which cites "two people familiar with the planning for the event."
Kentucky is one of three conservative states holding gubernatorial elections this fall. Trump was last in the state in August to address veterans in Louisville.
"Well, I don’t know," Trump said when asked in August if Bevin needs his support to win reelection. "But he’s been a terrific governor. He’s really done a good job. In fact, he’s done such a good job that some people weren’t happy. He had to straighten out the pensions or the state was going to have a lot of problems. And he really has worked very hard. He loves the state, as I do, and he asked me to come and I’m coming for him and in his honor."
