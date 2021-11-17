LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Some big changes could be coming to an 11-mile stretch of the Preston Corridor — impacting everything from traffic to businesses.
The stretch of road from Waterfront Park to the Bullitt County line is being studied to assess traffic safety, infrastructure and economic success.
Heather Messmer has owned her comic and collectables store for three years and loves its location along Preston Highway.
“It's quick for Indiana to come over, it's quick for downtown people. They have Bardstown Road coming and the Highlands area, so it's pretty centralized,” said Messmer.
On Wednesday night a community meeting was held at the South Central Regional Library to hear from residents and business owners along the corridor.
“Making it more walkable for all of the people who live there and I would like to see it become an area where there is more locally-owned businesses,” said Melissa Francisco, who lives near Preston Highway.
The plan is to be broken down into seven segments and neighborhoods in an effort to make the road more user-friendly and equitable.
TARC lines will also be studied to capitalize on where people are already using the system and where to improve.
City leaders say speeding on many parts of Preston Highway and Preston Street has been an issue. Several businesses on the stretch are also vacant, but growth can be seen.
Currently, the project has no total cost or timeline — that will take at least a year until city planners can come up with a conception of what residents and businesses want.
“We would love to see more retail, and restaurants, and coffee shops — kind of to get the traffic up,” said Messmer. “I'm just happy it's being done in general, I am glad they are realizing this area is a good spot to start.”
Metro planners will hold a second meeting from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Wednesday night's recommendations. Several other meetings will take place over the next year before a final plan is approved.
