LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Groups for and against abortion continue to rally after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion leaked earlier this month – indicating Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
Hundreds of people gathered at Planned Parenthood in Louisville Saturday – rallying for their right to choose, and to plan what to do if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The demonstration is one of hundreds of pro-choice protests Saturday.
“I’ve always said if it really happens, I’ll take to the streets," said Nancy Totten, one of the pro-choice demonstrators.
“We have to be together and united and say ‘Wait a second,'" said Debbie.
Many at the pro-choice rally viewing access to abortion a basic human right and critical healthcare.
“My cousin... she was actively trying to have a child and she ended up with an ectopic pregnancy," said Sarah Jackson. "And one of the things with ectopic pregnancies is the only solution is to terminate it, because she would have died had it not been for access to abortion.”
Among the crowd, some remember the time before abortion was legal and don’t want to go back.
“I was there in the 60s, I thought this was over," said Susan. “A lot of women are going to be seriously hurt by this.”
"I’ve been working at this since 1972," said Paula. “I remembered all the women in my family who’ve had legal and illegal abortions, what their stories were. So it was important for me to be here today.”
Others feel differently. A pro-life prayer procession taking place earlier Saturday outside Louisville's abortion clinic.
“I pray that you will give Jesus that chance with your heart right now,” said one speaker.
A few others showed up to counter protest during the rally at Planned Parenthood, debating with pro-choice demonstrators, calling abortion the murder of unborn babies.
Kentucky is one of 13 states with a trigger law in place to ban abortion access, which would take effect immediately if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Under that law exceptions could be made to prevent the death of the mother.
Kentuckians will also vote on a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 2022 ballot. The amendment would add a new section to say the Kentucky Constitution does not secure or protect the right to abortion, or funding of abortion.
Advocates and legislators who spoke at the event advised people on what actions they can take.
“Talk to your friends, fight abortion stigma, donate to your local abortion fund," said Jenny Clay with Planned Parenthood.
“We vote. And we vote like our lives are on the line because, guys, they are," said Sen. Karen Berg (D-Jefferson).
Editor's note: Some people attending the rally did not give their last names when speaking with WDRB.
