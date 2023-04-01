LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new dish inspired by an entertainment mogul at a downtown Louisville restaurant is supporting a local nonprofit focused on ending youth violence in the city.
Swizzle Dinner and Drinks, located at the Galt House, is serving a new dished created by Percy "Master P" Miller and the restaurant's executive chef Kendall Linhart. The dish is a twin petite angus filets with crawfish and Cajun cream sauce.
According to a news release, 20% of the dish's proceed will go toward Christopher 2X Game Changers and its Future Healers' program, which supports children in Louisville impacted by gun violence. The menu item will be offered starting April 1 through June.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
