LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost time for the planes to fly and the fireworks to light up the night sky for this year's Thunder Over Louisville.
On Thursday morning, the Kentucky Derby Festival announced this year's Thunder Over Louisville theme: "Through the Decades."
The theme will honor the event's early years highlight its expansion over the years.
Thunder's signature airshow will return, along with the massive fireworks display at night.
The soundtrack will feature current songs along with the classics.
"We always build the show like it's a rollercoaster," explained Wayne Hettinger, the producer of the event. "That's the idea when we are laying down the music track and then start to think about how the fireworks are going to integrate so we are going to take you up this rollercoaster and then we're going to drop the bottom out."
This year's Thunder Over Louisville will be held on Saturday, April 22.
